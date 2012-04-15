Spirits Soar at SBCC for Annual Kite Festival

Things definitely were looking up Sunday at SBCC, which hosted the 27th annual Santa Barbara Kite Festival.

Hundreds of area residents, many with kites in hand, converged on SBCC’s West Campus for the family-friendly event, which took place under beautiful blue skies.

Kites of every color and shape filled the skies, as families picnicked, kids jumped in bounce houses, food treats were served up, and emcee David Hefferman kept the crowd entertained.

Competitions were held through the day, ranging from “kite fighting” and “sport flying” for skilled fliers, to categories such as “most beautiful,” “highest flying” and “largest kites.”

One of the most popular events Sunday was the “tail chase” for children, who in various age groups tried to catch the tail of a kite as it dipped and dove through the air, guided by an expert kite flier.

Sunday’s event was scheduled to coincide with Kite Month in Santa Barbara, so designated through a proclamation by the City Council.

Click here for more information about Kite Month.

