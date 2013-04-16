Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 1:16 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Takes Charge in Win Over Ventura

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 16, 2013 | 12:16 a.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team toughed it out a Monday at home against the wind. The Chargers (9-4, 4-1) adapted to the styles given them, beating Ventura 17-1.

In singles, Greg Steigerwald swept his three sets without losing a game; Patrick Corpuz did the same with his two sets.

Mason Casady and Joshua Wang lost only six games in their sweep. Those six games lost occurred in the first around against Jacob Rucker and Connor Dann. The set went to a tiebreaker that went in the Chargers’ favor, 7-2. As a pair, they are now 25-2.

On another court, Andrew Tufenkian and Ankush Khemani had their hands full with Zack Scurrah and Oscar DeSario. That set went to a tiebreaker that also went to the Chargers, 7-3.

There was fine sportsmanship and camaraderie between both teams and coaches. At the end, we shared candy and strawberries.

Box Scores

» Dos Pueblos Singles — Patrick Corpuz 2-0; Dylan Zapata 1-0; Greg Steigerwald 3-0; Quinn Hensley 3-0

» Ventura Singles — Wesley Harris 0-3; Ryan Harris 0-3; Jeremy Short 0-3

» Dos Pueblos Doubles — Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 3-0; Ankush Khemani/Andrew Tufenkian 2-0; Chase Fierro/William Bermant 1-0; Noah Gluschankoff/Caleb Franzen 1-0; Sanad Shabbar/Caleb Franzen 1-1

» Ventura Doubles — Jacob Rucker/Connor Dann 1-2; Zack Scurrah/Oscar DeSario 0-3; Martine Rodriguez/Alex Kohanim 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

