Brad Fiedel’s ‘Borrowed Time,’ Coming to Center Stage, a Personal Journey

Even if you don’t know his name, you have heard his music. With his iconic score for Terminator, Brad Fiedel shook up the world of film composing and won international acclaim.

From Hall and Oates to True Lies, Tom Hanks to Robert Redford, Vanessa Redgrave to Steven Spielberg, Kathryn Bigelow to James Cameron — Fiedel worked with them all. But after 25 years, he stepped away from the Hollywood scene.

Well, he’s baaack. He has a story to tell, and on April 25-26 he’s coming to the Center Stage Theater to tell it!

Borrowed Time is a new musical written and performed by Fiedel, highlighted with songs composed throughout his lifetime. We follow his road to success, and learn about the youthful promise he made that haunts him through the years.

Fiedel’s story begins with a colorful childhood in his parents’ school for the arts (which was also their house), then continues through his coming of age in the turbulent 1960s, and on to his successful music and film career.

Borrowed Time is a heartfelt journey through an artist’s life and the sacrifices and struggles that that life choice entails. Poignant and funny, Fiedel’s musical adventure is sure to leave you humming and hopeful.

This is a unique opportunity to see a fabulous show at its launching point and benefit other developing artists in the process. Fiedel has generously offered these two world premiere performances as a benefit for the Center Stage Theater Renter Scholarship Fund.

Creating new work, or providing the opportunity for a young artist’s debut, this is truly why Center Stage Theater is here. The Renter Subsidy Scholarship fund is here to provide financial support to new projects and new producers here at Center Stage, and all proceeds from these performances will be donated to this fund.

Patron and Sponsorship level tickets include a post-show reception with tasty goodies and a salon with Fiedel. After some goodies on the patio, reception-goers will return to the theater for a question and answer period, where Fiedel will discuss the development of the show and share a few more stories and songs.

Borrowed Time will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 25-26, at Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo, in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara. Box office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and one hour before all shows.

Tickets are $50 for Patron, $25 for general and $20 for students. A variety of sponsorship packages are also available. Visa and Mastercard are accepted. Call the box office at 805.963.0408 or click here to order online. Click here for more information. Center Stage Theater is wheelchair accessible and has Assistive Listening System headsets available.

— Teri Ball represents Center Stage Theater.