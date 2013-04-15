Capps Highlights Report Detailing Local Eligibility for Health Insurance Premium Tax Credits

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Monday highlighted a recent report from Families USA, a nonpartisan health-care policy and advocacy organization, detailing the number of Californians living in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties who will be eligible for new tax credits under the Affordable Care Act to make their health insurance premiums more affordable starting in 2014.

In San Luis Obispo County, an estimated 21,450 people, or 55 percent of the uninsured, will be eligible for premium tax credits. In Santa Barbara County, 33,940 people, or 45 percent of the uninsured, will be eligible for premium tax credits. In Ventura County, 65,870 people, or 50 percent of the uninsured, will be eligible for premium tax credits.

Additionally, nearly 90 percent of those eligible for premium tax credits in all three counties are either employed themselves or a member in a working family. Overall, nearly 3 million Californians will be eligible for premium tax credits. Of the remaining uninsured population, many will be covered by an expansion of the Medi-Cal program.

“This new report from Families USA demonstrates that the premium tax credits to make health insurance premiums more affordable for working families will have a broad impact in the Tri-Counties,” Capps said. “These new tax credits will make quality health insurance coverage available to thousands of families who would not be able to afford insurance on their own.

“Additionally, the data reaffirms that the overwhelming majority of families eligible for premium tax credits are employed, but they are working for employers who don’t provide insurance coverage, and need the tax credit to make insurance in the marketplace fit within their tight budgets. This will truly help our national goal of all Americans having access high quality, affordable health care.”

The amount of a family’s premium tax credit is determined on a sliding scale based on income and family size. Individuals or families making up to 400 percent of the federal poverty level will be eligible for tax credits. This means a single person making up to $47,100 and a family of four making up to $94,200 per year will be eligible. To calculate the amount of your premium tax credit, click here to visit Covered California’s calculator.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.