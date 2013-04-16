New Fencing Goes Up Along Del Playa Drive Cliffs in Isla Vista

More students seem to be frequenting a particular grassy patch of land along Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista, which now boasts a barrier between the recreation area and a dangerous potential fall waiting to happen.

In a collaboration gone right, UC Santa Barbara student Rhandy Siordia this week proudly touted the completion of an effort to construct fencing along 390 feet that borders the Del Playa Drive cliffs at Walter Capps Park.

Siordia, external vice president of local affairs for the Associated Students, and other students have been working since September with Third District county Supervisor Doreen Farr, the Isla Vista Recreation and Park District and the Isla Vista Foot Patrol to block the bluff edge of the property at 6731 Del Playa Drive — the only remaining public park along Del Playa without a fence.

A small part of the new fencing, which went up at the end of last month, was visibly missing on Monday, serving as a grim reminder of why several groups have been working to construct it in the first place.

College students and Isla Vista revelers have been known to tumble from the cliffs, especially at night, causing injury or even death. Thousands of those revelers were out in full force two weekends ago for the annual spring break party now known as “Deltopia.”

As for what became of the lost fencing: “Deltopia happened,” said Rodney Gould, general manager of IV parks district who is already working to fix the blemish.

Giselle Ayala, 18, of Santa Rosa, could be the most recent victim of a fall from the bluffs. The body of the Cal Poly student was found April 6 floating in the surf at UCSB’s Campus Point, with injuries authorities said “are consistent with a fall.”

Last November, 21-year-old UCSB student David Propp died from a cliff fall. Officers discovered his body on the beach the next morning below the 6500 block of Del Playa.

Siordia said the fencing is a culmination of a project to address an issue few other universities around the country have to deal with.

“Cliff falls really are a danger,” said Siordia, who will graduate this spring. “This park is protected. It came out quicker than I thought it would. My graduation wish! We’re really excited.”

The $6,300 project, which was originally slated for completion in June, will be funded almost entirely by the county from an existing Coastal Resource Enhancement Fund (CREF) grant already slated for development of the county park.

Siordia said students would be footing the bill only for a plaque remembering the fallen students, which will be unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. May 9.

Gould cared so deeply for the project that he donated $100 from his own pocket, following the lead of IV Foot Patrol Cmdr. Ray Vuillemainroy.

Patrolling the grounds periodically, Gould said he’s happy to see students safely using the space.

“It feels like there’s something here now,” he said.

