Harding School Foundation Throwing Cinco De Mayo Celebration

The Harding School Foundation is holding the fourth annual fundraising event to raise critical funds for enriched learning experiences for more than 500 students in preschool through sixth grade at Harding University Partnership School.
The Cinco De Mayo Celebration will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. May 3 and will include Mexican food for purchase, a silent auction, booths, games, and fun for the entire family.
All funds raised support and promote the International Baccalaureate program so that students can enjoy integrated learning through field trips, educational presentations and hands-on experiences.
Harding University Partnership School is located at 1625 Robbins St. in Santa Barbara.
— Chris Errea represents the Harding School Foundation.