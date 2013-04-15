Lompoc Man Who Fled to Mexico Arrested in Girlfriend’s Stabbing Death

A Lompoc man who fled to Mexico has been arrested as a suspect in last year’s stabbing death of his girlfriend.

Lompoc police Sgt. Chuck Strange said officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of North Sixth Street the morning of June 16, 2012, to check on the welfare of a woman. Inside they found the victim, identified as Selina Bustos of Lompoc, with multiple stab wounds.

Detectives responded to the scene to conduct interviews and collect evidence, Strange said, and later concluded that the boyfriend, 24-year-old Eduardo Robles of Lompoc, was a suspect in the death.

An arrest warrant for Robles was granted, according to Strange. Investigators began an active search for him, then determined he had fled to Mexico.

Strange said the Lompoc Police Department has been working with Mexican authorities.

On Monday, Strange said, the department was informed by the U.S. Marshals Office that Robles is in custody. He is being held in a federal Mexican prison.

Stragne said an extradition process will begin for Robles, which could take up to several months.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.