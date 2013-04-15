Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 1:29 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Los Padres Names New Forest Fire Management Officer

By Andrew Madsen for Los Padres National Forest | April 15, 2013 | 7:39 p.m.

Carolyn Landon
Carolyn Landon

Los Padres National Forest officials announced Monday the selection of Carolyn Landon as forest fire management officer.

Landon has served as the Ojai Ranger District fire management officer since 2009. She will report for duty May 6.

Landon succeeds Anthony Escobar, who retired last fall.

“Carrie brings a wealth of experience from her many years in wildland fire,” Los Padres forest supervisor Peggy Hernandez said. “She understands the complex nature of firefighting on the Los Padres, and has the right leadership skills to be successful in this position.”

A native Southern Californian, Landon was born in Santa Monica and raised in Woodland Hills. She graduated from William Howard Taft High School in 1979, and began working for the Forest Service in 1988.

She has held a number of positions, including engine crew member, helicopter crew member, hotshot crew member, fire engine operator, engine captain, suppression battalion chief, forest fire planner/training officer and district FMO.

Landon graduated from the Allan Hancock College Firefighter 1 Academy in Santa Maria and has completed numerous National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG) courses and earned multiple qualifications.

In 2012, she completed the Technical Fire Management program presented by the Washington Institute in partnership with Humboldt State University, and in 2013 she completed a mid-level Influential Leadership Training Program.

Landon and her partner reside in Ventura with their three dogs.

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.

 
