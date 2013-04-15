Nominations Sought for Local Celebration of Older Americans Month

Nominees are being sought for seven categories of awards to be presented as part of the Older Americans Month — May — celebration activities.

The seven award categories are: Senior Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen Program of the Year, Public Official of the Year Media, Advocate of the Year, Caregiver of the Year, Older Worker and Intergenerational Effort of the Year.

2013 marks the 29th year of activities to celebrate Older Americans Month. At this time, the community recognizes significant achievements and the contribution of senior citizens to the community. In addition, many fine programs have been designed to create a safe and healthy community for frail at-risk older person and these programs merit attention.

May will be declared Older Americans Month by President Barack Obama and California Gov. Jerry Brown. The official theme selected for Older Americans Month 2013 “Unleash the Power of Age” encourages older Americans to stay engaged, active and involved in their own lives and in their communities.

”This pays homage to the many ways in which older adults bring inspiration and continuity to our community. Their shared histories, diverse experiences and wealth of knowledge have made out culture, economy and local character what they are today. The theme also highlights the many ways older Americans can help our communities,” said Will Schuyler, chair of the AAA Advisory Council.

“In fact, older Americans are more active in community life than ever before, thanks in part to advances in health care, education, technology and financial stability over the past decades that have greatly increased their vitality and standard of living.”

All people are invited to present candidates for the award categories. Nomination forms may be obtained from the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens by calling 800.510.2020 or via email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . The deadline for submission of nominations is April 26.

In Santa Barbara County, the celebration to honor the nominees will be held at 2 p.m. May 22 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott.

For more information about local activities for Older Americans Month contact Joyce Ellen Lippman at the Area Agency on Aging at 805.925.9554 (voice) or via email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Joyce Ellen Lippman represents the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.