Santa Barbara County Runners Believed to Be Safe After Boston Marathon Bombings

After two explosions went off Monday afternoon during the Boston Marathon, thoughts turned to the dozens of runners signed up for the event from Santa Barbara County.

At least two people were killed and dozens injured as the explosions detonated almost four hours after the race began Monday.

According to the Boston Athletic Association, nearly 50 people were signed up for the race from the Santa Barbara County area. It was unclear how many of those registrants were actually in Boston on Monday, or whether there were others from the area who were in the race but not on the list.

A post on the Santa Barbara Triathlon Club’s Facebook page indicated all runners and support crew were OK. Click here for updates from the club.

Updates on the runners involved continued to trickle out as news was posted online.

The Santa Barbara-based Gwendolyn Strong Foundation posted on its Facebook page that it had a team at the event, and said Monday afternoon that all members of its running group were safe and accounted for.

“Unfortunately, our dear friend Heather Simmons was cheering at mile 26 and was injured but will be OK after stitches,” the foundation wrote. “There is still a lot of chaos and worry about other explosions, but they are safe and together. It is simply heartbreaking that something like this would happen during such a positive event, and our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who were senselessly harmed in this tragedy.”

John Voorhis of Santa Barbara heard the blasts, which detonated about 13 seconds apart along the last block of the 26-mile race route.

“Sad and terrible scene today,” he wrote on Facebook. “Heard the explosions just after getting my post run bag. Lots of panic. Our hotel overlooks the finish line. Area is locked down. Boston marathon is shut down.”

Katie Vining of Santa Barbara posted on her Facebook page Monday afternoon that she was unhurt.

“Friends and family: I finished the Boston Marathon and am OK,” she wrote. “Michael and the baby who were with me here in Boston watching the race are OK. My friends from SB are accounted for and safe, thank goodness, as well. Thank you for your prayers. This is so sad and so scary for such an otherwise special event.”

Santa Barbara attorney Joe Howell, a veteran marathon runner and partner in Howell, Moore & Gough, had registered to race but pulled out last month.

“It is odd to be listed on the Boston Athletic Association website as an official registrant for this year,” he told Noozhawk. “I had to bail about a month ago after I couldn’t get back fast enough after a bad bout with the flu.”

Local participants listed on the website as registered for the event are below, although some did not actually race.

Santa Barbara

» Almeida, Kristiana

» Battles, Kristen

» Beamer, Robert

» Browne, Brendan

» Clancy, Gary

» Clemens, Tyler

» Desmond, Michael

» Douglas, Jessica

» Elliott, Kate

» Ernst, Timothy

» Hale, Tim

» Harding, Stephen

» Heitkamp, Heidi

» Howell, Joe

» Kaplan, Nancy

» Kovanda, Debbie

» Kulchin, Steve

» Larsen, Brett

» Lohse, Michael

» Macphee, Joseph

» Mehler, Laurel

» Miller, Jennifer

» Odell, Deanna

» Prater, Craig

» Prendiville, Thomas

» Reece, Ethan

» Reese, Elliott

» Roberts, Sandy

» Roeder, Adam

» Royer, Heather

» Stein, Johnny

» Strong, Bill

» Vining, Katherine

» Voorhis, John

» Warren, Mark

Goleta

» Aylor, Bernadette

» Boris, Karen

» Christ, Douglas

» Christ, Jill

» Guillen, Ramiro

» Hennigan, Jay

Carpinteria

» Bray, James

» Gardner, Charlie

Lompoc

» Berry, Theron

» Seelandt, Karl

» Toro, Wanda

Santa Maria

» Gross, Erich

