Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics to Receive Up to $25,000 in Donated Health-Care Products

The Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, a nonprofit organization serving those most in need in Santa Barbara County, announced Monday that it will receive health-care product donations over the next two years, valued at up to $25,000, as part of its agreement with Henry Schein Cares, the global social responsibility program of Henry Schein Inc.

Henry Schein Cares helps to expand access health care for underserved and at-risk populations around the world in the areas of wellness and prevention; emergency preparedness and relief; and capacity building.

Ongoing participation in the Henry Schein Cares program will enable Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics to more effectively carry out its mission providing quality, affordable medical and dental care to more than 70,000 patient visits each year.

“We are very grateful to Henry Schein Cares for their generous donation of quality dental products,” said Dr. Quynh Nguyen, chief dental officer at the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics. “We will certainly put them to good use in caring for the homeless, the poor, young, old, disabled, uninsured and underserved in our community. Henry Schein Cares is indeed Helping-Health-Happen-Here. Their support will go a long way.”

— Coleen McBride is the development and marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.