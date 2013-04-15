Santa Barbara Police Kicking Off Tip-a-Cop Season to Benefit Special Olympics

The Santa Barbara Police Department will kick off the 2013 Tip-a-Cop season from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Petrini’s Italian Restaurant, 4 W. Calle Laureles in Santa Barbara.

The public is invited to order dinner and be served by volunteer waiters and waitresses from the Santa Barbara Police Department. The tips earned by the volunteer servers will go directly to benefit the Santa Barbara County Special Olympics.

Last year, Tip-a-Cop functions throughout the county in addition to the Law Enforcement Torch Run, raised nearly $100,000 for the Santa Barbara County Special Olympics.

Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. This competition gives them the opportunity to develop physical fitness; demonstrate courage; experience joy; and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

“Since the Torch Run started in 1981, law enforcement and Special Olympics have held a close relationship,” Police Chief Cam Sanchez said. “The Santa Barbara Police is proud to be a supporter of this worthwhile cause that provides a challenging and meaningful way for people with intellectual disabilities to develop strength and confidence as well as create lifelong friendships and community participation.”

Specialty Edition “Santa Barbara County 2013 Tip-a-Cop” T-shirts and Special Olympics Southern California T-shirts will be on sale for a $10 donation. All proceeds and tips will directly benefit the Santa Barbara County Chapter Special Olympics.

The next Tip-a-Cop event hosted by the Santa Barbara Police Department will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Administrative Professionals Day, April 24, at Holdren’s Steaks and Seafood, 512 State St. in Santa Barbara.

— Jim Pfleging is a lieutenant for the Santa Barbara Police Department.