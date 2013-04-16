Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 1:15 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Strawberries Still Top Crop as Santa Barbara County’s Ag Value Surpasses $1 Billion

Annual report shows the sweet fruit grew to a gross value of $441 million in 2012, making up the bulk of total production

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 16, 2013 | 12:36 a.m.

Strawberries are still Santa Barbara County’s top crop, and they led agricultural production to a $1.29 billion year in 2012, an 8.1 percent increase over the previous year.

Growth in strawberry acreage, yield and market price resulted in a $441 million gross value, and the $75 million increase over 2011 made up the majority of the county’s overall growth in production, according to the annual crop report released Monday by the county.

The county’s other highest-grossing crops are broccoli, with $131 million gross value, wine grapes at $91 million, head lettuce at $66 million and avocados at $56 million.

Wine grapes had a “very difficult year” in 2011, but increased total production by 6,766 tons last year for a growth of $14 million in total value.

Agricultural Commissioner Cathy Fisher said Santa Barbara County’s success in agriculture comes from its crop diversity.

More than 40 crops — vegetables, fruits and flowers — reported gross receipts of more than $1 million in 2012, with the top five commodities all producing more than $55 million.

“As the financial picture worldwide slowly improves, so does the demand for our fruits and vegetables,” Fisher said. “Agriculture continues to fuel the local economy, and through the multiplier effect, agriculture and related activities had a total contribution in 2012 of more than $2.5 billion.”

It’s the seventh year in a row the county’s agriculture produced more than $1 billion in gross value. Twenty years ago, the county had $500.5 million in agriculture production value, which the strawberry crop alone is getting close to now.

Most of the money is made in vegetables, fruits and nuts, but farmers and ranchers also produce nursery products, field crops such as hay and straw, seeds, livestock, poultry and apiary (bee) products.

Click here to read annual crop reports dating back to 1916.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 