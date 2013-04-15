Sister Cities Exhibit to Be Unveiled at Santa Barbara Airport Terminal

At 5 p.m. Thursday, April 25, a new Sister Cities Exhibit will be unveiled at the Santa Barbara Airport terminal.

Mayor Helene Schneider will dedicate the exhibit, which displays Santa Barbara’s seven Sister Cities on a world map. In support of its mission to promote friendship among people regardless of race, color or creed, the exhibit was commissioned by the Santa Barbara Sister Cities Board and installed at the airport terminal to inform travelers about the location of our Sister Cities.

The map was designed by Matt Woodford of Zany Graphics with the assistance of Gil Garcia of Garcia Architects.

“This program is very important to the citizens of the world and helps to promote peace as well as friendships abroad,” said Takako Wakita, chair of the Santa Barbara Sister Cities Board. “I have visited many of our sister cities and find the citizens there as well as in Santa Barbara want to get to know each other better and create bonds between people; this program helps that to happen.”

The People-to-People Program, initiated by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1956, promotes the friendship of people regardless of race, creed or color, by the establishment of Sister Cities. The program offers each community, its citizens, its organizations and the city itself a chance to participate in the fascinating and rewarding field of international relations. There is also a humanitarian opportunity to be involved in the constructive process of building world peace. To oversee the activities of the city’s program, the City Council established the Sister Cities Board in 1973.

Currently, Santa Barbara’s Sister Cities include Dingle Ireland, Kotor, Montenegro, Patras, Greece, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, San Juan Metro Manila, Philippines, Toba City, Japan, and Weihai, Peoples’ Republic of China.

— Linda Gunther is a staff representative for the City of Santa Barbara.