‘Tacos & Tequila’ Golf Tournament to Benefit My Stuff Bags Foundation

Join us at the golf fiesta of the year on Monday, May 13 for the Tacos & Tequila Charity Golf Tournament.

Only $125 per player or $400 per foursome includes 18 holes of golf with cart at Sunset Hills Country Club, tee prizes, box lunch, contests, on-course margarita bar and a taco buffet dinner. This event is presented in partnership by the Sunset Hills Country Club and Beneflex Insurance Services with proceeds to benefit the My Stuff Bags Foundation.

“Beneflex Insurance Services is proud to partner with Sunset Hills Country Club,” said Melissa DeWeese, benefits adviser at Beneflex Insurance Services, recognized as one of the fastest-growing firms by Pacific Coast Business Times. “The proceeds raised from this fun-filled golf event will be donated to the My Stuff Bags Foundation, a well-deserving nonprofit right here in our community.”

Based out of the Conejo Valley, the My Stuff Bags Foundation provides new belongings, comfort and hope to thousands of children each year who are rescued from abuse, neglect and abandonment across the United States.

The organization’s ultimate goal is to fill enough bags for each of the nearly 300,000 children each year who enter crisis shelters and foster care with nothing of their own.

“We are honored to be the recipient of proceeds from this fundraiser,” said Janeen Holmes, president and CEO of the My Stuff Bags Foundation. “We are especially thankful to Beneflex and all the golfers for donating their time and energy to support our cause.”

— Dana Dunaway is the finance and systems director for Beneflex Insurance Services.