Town Hall to Explore How Santa Barbara Will Face Climate Change

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History invites guests to the town hall forum “Global Warning! How Will Santa Barbara Face Climate Change?” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the museum’s Fleischmann Auditorium.

Join local leaders representing the city, educational institutions and local companies as they participate in a conversation that matters regarding how Santa Barbara is impacted by climate change, what is being done and what can be done in the future to prevent the acceleration of global warming.

The town hall panel will include Dave Davis, president and CEO of the Community Environmental Council; Frank Davis, director of the National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis, and professor at the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management; John Ledbetter, principal planner for the City of Santa Barbara Planning Division; Bruce Allen, co-founder of SOS California; and John Jostes, nationally recognized environmental and public policy mediator, and visiting faculty at the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management.

The conversation will be moderated by Stan Roden, mediation arbitration specialist.

“Global Warning! How Will Santa Barbara Face Climate Change?” is presented by the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and is sponsored in part by the Santa Barbara Foundation.

This event is free and open to the public. Click here for more information about the town hall and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

— Valeria Velasco is a public relations coordinator for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.