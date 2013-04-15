Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 6:18 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Town Hall to Explore How Santa Barbara Will Face Climate Change

By Valeria Velasco for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | April 15, 2013 | 2:25 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History invites guests to the town hall forum “Global Warning! How Will Santa Barbara Face Climate Change?” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the museum’s Fleischmann Auditorium.

Join local leaders representing the city, educational institutions and local companies as they participate in a conversation that matters regarding how Santa Barbara is impacted by climate change, what is being done and what can be done in the future to prevent the acceleration of global warming.

The town hall panel will include Dave Davis, president and CEO of the Community Environmental Council; Frank Davis, director of the National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis, and professor at the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management; John Ledbetter, principal planner for the City of Santa Barbara Planning Division; Bruce Allen, co-founder of SOS California; and John Jostes, nationally recognized environmental and public policy mediator, and visiting faculty at the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management.

The conversation will be moderated by Stan Roden, mediation arbitration specialist.

“Global Warning! How Will Santa Barbara Face Climate Change?” is presented by the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and is sponsored in part by the Santa Barbara Foundation.

This event is free and open to the public. Click here for more information about the town hall and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

— Valeria Velasco is a public relations coordinator for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 