Ventura Family YMCA Gearing Up for Healthy Kids Day

By Jamie Fyfe for the Ventura Family YMCA | April 15, 2013 | 9:21 p.m.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, the Ventura Family YMCA is once again celebrating its annual YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day® with a free outdoor event open to the entire community.

Kids can compete in skill drills as part of the Ventura Family YMCA's Healthy Kids Day on April 27. (Ventura Family YMCA photo)
“This year’s Healthy Kids Day is set to be the biggest yet,” Youth Programs Director Sarah Abrams said. “In addition to the wonderful sponsors, vendors and organizations like Major League Baseball; having professional NFL athletes give back to their community will make this a day kids will never forget.”

Taking place on the grounds of the Ventura Family YMCA at 3760 Telegraph Road, Healthy Kids Day will feature the following activities:

» Football workshop with current and former NFL players — Ronney Jenkins (Chargers, Raiders), Lorenzo Booker (Dolphins, Eagles, Vikings, Bears) and Terrail Lambert (Colts, Saints, Raiders). The three pros will give a football workshop for kids and then take pictures and sign autographs (11 a.m. to noon).

» Major League Baseball’s “Pitch, Hit and Run Competition.” Healthy Kids Day will be an official location of the competition where kids ages 7 to 14, free of charge, compete in baseball and softball skill drills. The winners in each age bracket will advance to the next level of this national competition that ends with a trip to compete at the 2013 All Star Game. (Click here for more details and registration requirements; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) 

» Knuckleheadz Boxing Booth. Kids can meet, take pictures and get autographs from professional boxers and MMA fighters like Francisco Santana (current Central Coast welterweight champion), Chris Beal (undefeated MMA fighter), Joseph Henle (Ultimate Fighter) and many more. (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

» Live music from Danielle Taylor (10:30 a.m.) and Sarah Ashleigh (12:15 p.m.).

» Food provided by Spanish Hills, Kona Ice, Jersey Mikes and Surf N Yogurt.

» Games, contests and activities, including jump houses, face painting, obstacle courses, bungee runs, professional photo booths, green art stations and more.

» Demonstrations from local fire and emergency organizations with sidewalk CPR, the LA Chemistry Club and more.

» Vendors and organizations including The World We Want, Ventura County Public Health, Oxnard Children’s Dental Group, Vitality Chiropractic, The Curious Cup, Macaroni Kids, New York Life and ID Kits, Blue Tuna Spear Fishing and more.

» In addition to the amazing activities and appearances, the Ventura Family YMCA will be holding sign-ups for its day and away summer camps at an early bird rate, and it will also be the first day to sign-up for the Y’s summer sports and aquatics programs.

The Ventura Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day is sponsored by Community Memorial Health System, Citi National, Spanish Hills Country Club, Vitality Chiropractic, Oxnard Children’s Dental Group, The World We Want, Jersey Mikes, Kona Ice, Brinkman & Company and Surf N Yogurt.

For more information, click here or call Abrams at 805.642.2131.

— Jamie Fyfe is a marketing coordinator for the Ventura Family YMCA.

