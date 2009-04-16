Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Tame Cougars Despite Wild Winds

When nature intervenes, we learn a lot of lessons, particularly about having patience, rolling with the changing conditions and staying focused. The gale-force winds Dos Pueblos experienced at Santa Ynez on Tuesday stayed with us throughout Thursday’s Channel League match against Joan Dodge’s Ventura Cougars, and balls flew everywhere. The Chargers prevailed in the end, though, with a 12-6 victory.

In the first round, the Chargers led 4-2. Sasha Gryaznov (No. 25 B16s; No. 55 B18s) took on Michael Lowe (No. 55 B16s) in a long slugfest, which Gryaznov eventually won, 6-3. In doubles, each of the Cougar teams gave some of our teams such tough battles. Each team had its own style of play. It was about adapting and not letting frustration get in the way. In the second round we controlled our shots better and took five of the six sets.In the third round, we had to fight harder and step up to close out the match. That tough round resulted in our winning three of the six sets. On the upper courts, Jack Kessel, had to battle “wild” balls; nonetheless, he could paint the lines and won his set, 6-4. Also in that last round, with one set left, all eyes were on Robert Laskin, who counterpunched with Andrew Kunz. Although the set did not go Laskin’s way in the tiebreaker, he showed how tough he is in singles, and what a versatile player he is. That big lefty serve has taken him far.

In short, the Chargers won equal sets in singles and dubs. In dubs, Malcolm Sutton and Jake Roberts powered through their three sets and lost only four games. Peter Shao and Eric Katz took two sets, and Andy Silverstein and Sean Simpson got one.

I appreciate those who subbed in Thursday. They had to wait for some time before playing, yet each one maintained a positive attitude and waited patiently. Subs go in cold without much of a warmup. When these subs went in to relieve players, they snagged four sets. As has been mentioned in earlier articles, all of the players on the team are vital and important.

I also like the camaraderie between the Channel League coaches, the teams and the fans!

With the win, Dos Pueblos improved to 11-2 overall and 5-1 in league. Ventura fell to 5-6 overall and 1-4 in league.

Way to go Chargers!

Dos Pueblos 12, Ventura 6

Dos Pueblos Singles:

Sasha Gryaznov 1-0

Richard Cheng 1-1

Austin Cano 2-1

Robert Laskin 1-1

Jack Kessel 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles:

Andy Silverstein/Sean Simpson 1-2

Malcolm Sutton/Jake Roberts 3-0

Eric Zmolek/Peter Shao 0-1

Peter Shao/Eric Katz 2-0

Ventura Singles:

Michael Lowe 2-1

Andrew Kunz 1-2

Brandon Bushnell 0-2

Josh Bracket 0-1

Ventura Doubles:

Bobby Oldt/Andrew Laubacher 1-2

Jon Waxer/Ryan Maher 1-2

Parker Harris/Collin Masiel 1-2

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.