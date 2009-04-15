Friday, June 15 , 2018, 9:04 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Camerata Pacifica Offers Variety Pack

Work of the late Madeleine Dring will be among those performed in Friday concerts

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | April 15, 2009 | 10:48 p.m.

Every concert by the Camerata Pacifica is something of an “all-star” affair, and those to be offered at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Friday are no exceptions. The stellar participants will consist of oboist Nicholas Daniel, violinist Catherine Leonard, violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill, cellist Ani Aznavoorian and pianist Kevin Fitz-Gerald.

The late Madeleine Dring was one of many fine British composers rarely heard in the United States.
The late Madeleine Dring was one of many fine British composers rarely heard in the United States.

The April program, in the Music Academy of the West’s Hahn Hall, includes Franz Josef Haydn’s “Divertimento in G Major, H. 4/9;” Ludwig Beethoven’s “String Trio in c Minor, Opus 9, N°3;” Madeleine Dring’s “Trio for Flute, Oboe & Piano;” Charles Martin Loeffler’s “Two Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola & Piano;” and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Adagio for English Horn and String Trio, K580a.” (Those attending the truncated 1 p.m. concert will hear the Beethoven and the Loeffler.)

The Haydn “Divertimento” is generally performed on two violins and a cello, although frequently a flute is substituted for one of the violins. However, since the announced personnel includes only one violinist and no flautist, I assume that the irrepressible Adrian Spence plans a surprise appearance — especially since the following work (Dring) has a flute part for which there are no recorded substitutions.

Dring (1923-1977) was a British composer, pianist and singer. She wrote a lot for the piano, naturally, and also — since her husband was an oboist, Roger Lord — for the oboe. Her music, as one British writer put it, “never displayed influences of contemporary developments, but it was distinctive, entertaining and suffused with vivacity and wit.”

Loeffler (1861-1935) was born and raised in Berlin to a thoroughly Prussian family. When he was 12, however, the Prussian authorities imprisoned his father on political charges — he died of a stroke, in prison, just before he was due to be released — and Charles Martin thereafter began to promote the myth that he was born in Alsace and had nothing to do with Prussia. He came to America in 1882, when he was 21 and became a U.S. citizen in 1887. Hence, although his works are all in a somewhat conservative German style, he is usually classed as an “American” composer. He is a very fine composer, and he has managed to write a few works that survived his death and still make appearances on contemporary concert programs.

Click here for tickets and other concert information about Camerata Pacifica, or call 805.884.8410.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 