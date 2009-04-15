Camerata Pacifica Offers Variety Pack

Every concert by the Camerata Pacifica is something of an “all-star” affair, and those to be offered at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Friday are no exceptions. The stellar participants will consist of oboist Nicholas Daniel, violinist Catherine Leonard, violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill, cellist Ani Aznavoorian and pianist Kevin Fitz-Gerald.

The April program, in the Music Academy of the West’s Hahn Hall, includes Franz Josef Haydn’s “Divertimento in G Major, H. 4/9;” Ludwig Beethoven’s “String Trio in c Minor, Opus 9, N°3;” Madeleine Dring’s “Trio for Flute, Oboe & Piano;” Charles Martin Loeffler’s “Two Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola & Piano;” and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Adagio for English Horn and String Trio, K580a.” (Those attending the truncated 1 p.m. concert will hear the Beethoven and the Loeffler.)

The Haydn “Divertimento” is generally performed on two violins and a cello, although frequently a flute is substituted for one of the violins. However, since the announced personnel includes only one violinist and no flautist, I assume that the irrepressible Adrian Spence plans a surprise appearance — especially since the following work (Dring) has a flute part for which there are no recorded substitutions.

Dring (1923-1977) was a British composer, pianist and singer. She wrote a lot for the piano, naturally, and also — since her husband was an oboist, Roger Lord — for the oboe. Her music, as one British writer put it, “never displayed influences of contemporary developments, but it was distinctive, entertaining and suffused with vivacity and wit.”

Loeffler (1861-1935) was born and raised in Berlin to a thoroughly Prussian family. When he was 12, however, the Prussian authorities imprisoned his father on political charges — he died of a stroke, in prison, just before he was due to be released — and Charles Martin thereafter began to promote the myth that he was born in Alsace and had nothing to do with Prussia. He came to America in 1882, when he was 21 and became a U.S. citizen in 1887. Hence, although his works are all in a somewhat conservative German style, he is usually classed as an “American” composer. He is a very fine composer, and he has managed to write a few works that survived his death and still make appearances on contemporary concert programs.

Click here for tickets and other concert information about Camerata Pacifica, or call 805.884.8410.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.