‘Surfin’ Santa Barbara’ to Benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara Program for Children

Mentorship service helps children who have experienced the loss of a parent or a sibling

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 16, 2009 | 5:19 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors plans its 22nd Annual Casino Night Fundraiser, “Surfin’ Santa Barbara,” a benefit for Hospice of Santa Barbara’s “I Have a Friend” Mentor Program, from 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday, April 24 at the Maritime Museum in Santa Barbara.

The Hawaiian-theme event will feature dinner by Cliff’s & Co., fabulous drinks, dancing, music from DJ Tru, a live auction, gaming tables, raffle prizes and Master of Ceremonies Steve Epstein.

Auction items include a one-week stay in the French Riviera, surfing lessons for four, a beautiful Firewire surfboard, a painting by master artist Mary Heebner and more.

The “I Have a Friend” program matches children who have recently lost a parent or sibling with adult mentors who experienced a similar loss as a child. The mentors are living proof for the children that, despite their loss, they too can grow to be successful adults.

“We are honored that the Association has chosen our special program as the beneficiary of this extraordinary event” said Joy Janssen, Children & Family Services Program manager at Hospice of Santa Barbara. “Our mentors play a key role in providing these children with the help they need to learn that they can feel happy and normal again.”

This fundraiser will provide the community with the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of some very special children and their families.

Tickets to the event are $50, which includes dinner and some Lucky Bucks. For tickets or more information, please call Ali Barker at 805.884.8604 or e-mail [email protected]  All proceeds will be donated to the “I Have a Friend” program at Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc. – A Volunteer Hospice Organization.

To become a mentor, contact Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc. at 805.563.8820.

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

