Aceves Picks Up Early Endorsement from Deputy Sheriffs Association

The Goleta councilman, who will seek re-election, won't formally file until July

By Nels Henderson | April 16, 2010 | 6:17 p.m.

Goleta City Councilman Roger Aceves has received the early endorsement of the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs Association.

Aceves, who has announced his intention to run for re-election, does not formally file until early July.

“I’m proud to have earned the respect and support of law enforcement as I begin to campaign for re-election,” Aceves said. “It is an especially important endorsement as it is not normally given before the filing deadline.”

“Since your election in 2006, your guidance has greatly contributed to the level of community services available to the residents of Goleta,” SBCDSA President Christopher Corbett said in a letter to Aceves, “You have had a clear vision for the economic future of the city, and you have been an unwavering advocate of public safety, which enhances the overall quality of life enjoyed by all.”

Formed in 1971, SBCDSA represents more than 500 law enforcement professionals, including deputies, dispatchers and district attorney investigators.

Aceves’ credentials with law enforcement are based on nearly 30 years in the field before becoming a council member. He began his career in the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and finished with the Santa Barbara Police Department. He is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy in Quantico, Va. He received his second H. Thomas Guerry Award in 1994 for negotiating the 21-hour Joseph Segura hostage siege.

Aceves was elected to the Goleta City Council in 2006 and served a term as mayor. Click here for more information about his campaign.

— Nels Henderson is the campaign manager for Goleta Councilman Roger Aceves.

 
