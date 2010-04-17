Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Bounce Back

After a tough loss Thursday, Dos Pueblos gets back in the swing of it with a 14-4 win over Santa Ynez

Under perfect tennis weather on Friday, the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team didn’t show the wear and tear of Thursday’s league match, this time posting a 14-4 win over Santa Ynez.

Hitting with precision, Christian Edstrom swept his singles, including a win over Miles Seemann, the Tigers’ top player. In doubles, Dos Pueblos took eight of nine sets, but each team encountered a long, tough battle against the strong No. 1 Tigers team of Logan Deats and Brandon Mann.

Both teams displayed fine sportsmanship and support of each other, and the spectators mingled well.

Way to go, Chargers! They improve to 11-5 overall. The Tigers fall to 12-2.

Dos Pueblos will travel to Santa Barbara on Tuesday for its second league match.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Christian Edstrom 3-0

Richard Cheng 1-1

Austin Cano 2-1

Yohan Chappaz 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Sasha Gryaznov/Malcolm Sutton 3-0

Sean Handley/Eric Zmolek 2-0

Sean Handley/Mitch Hanson 1-0

Robert Laskin/Kyle Davis 2-1

Santa Ynez Singles

Miles Seeman 2-1

Joe Herman 0-3

Alex Saunders 1-2

Santa Ynez Doubles

Logan Deats/Brandon Mann 1-2

Tyler Dalo/Alex Aichinger 0-3

Austin White/Mason Van Valin 0-2

William Mann/Clint Giola 0-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.