GOP Candidates for 23rd District to Debate in Solvang

Republican candidates running in the 23rd District congressional primary will talk about key issues during “The Great Debate,” from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 25 in Solvang’s Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive.
Participating candidates include John Davidson, Carole Lee Miller, Dave Stockdale, Clark Vandeventer and Tom Watson.
Stephen Frank, publisher of California Political News and Views, will be the moderator.
Others expected to attend are district attorney candidate Joshua Lynn, 35th District Assembly candidate Mike Stoker and county treasurer candidate Greg Gandrud.
Admission is free.
For more information and to RSVP, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).