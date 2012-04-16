Go Car Free to Earth Day Festival Next Weekend for Chance to Win Prizes

Santa Barbara Car Free teams up with the CEC to offer special giveaways, services and other perks

The Community Environmental Council and Santa Barbara Car Free announced Monday a special initiative encouraging car-free attendance at the Earth Day Festival this Saturday and Sunday, April 21-22, at Alameda Park.

People arriving car free — on bike, on foot or by bus, train or other car-free transportation — will receive a free Clif Bar or Raw Revolution Bar when entering the park, and can enter to win prizes at the Santa Barbara Car Free booth in Bike World.

The grand prize is round-trip tickets for two including roomette accommodations from Santa Barbara to Portland or Seattle on the Amtrak Coast Starlight — amazing views and meals included. Other prizes include eight pairs of round-trip tickets on the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, which travels from San Diego to San Luis Obispo; eight pairs of passes to the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum; a day trip to Los Angeles (round trip) for two on May 10 on Santa Barbara Airbus (visiting museums, the farmers market and more); 10-ride passes from the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District; and a private city tour for two from Dee Tours.

“Start your celebration of Earth Day by leaving the car at home,” said Mary Byrd, manager of the Santa Barbara Car Free project at the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

Anyone coming by bike is asked to enter from the corner of Micheltorena and Anacapa streets, where they will receive VIP treatment at the Bike Valet, and bike and gear will be secure thanks to the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition and the CycleMAYnia crew. The largest organized group of riders will win $250 to give to the charity of their choice, and individual bicyclists can enter to win prizes such as a set of bike racks from Old Man Mountain.

Adjacent to the Bike Valet is Bike World, where skilled volunteers will help riders with DIY bike repair. BiciCentro will run the DIY bike shop, with assistance from REI’s bike techs and Santa Barbara Middle School’s Bike Monkeys.

Click here for more information on the Car Free initiative. Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival..

Santa Barbara Car Free is a cooperative partnership founded and led since 1998 by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

— Mary Byrd is the Santa Barbara Car Free project manager for the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.