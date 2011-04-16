Las Aletas’ Operation Bookshelf Donates $2,500 to Goleta Library

Funds will buy new books, books on CD and large-print books

The Las Auxiliary of Assistance League of Santa Barbara was thrilled to be able to support the Goleta Public Library with a check for $2,500.

Allison Gray, the Goleta library’s director, received the check on behalf of the library. The funds will be used to purchase new books, books on CD and large-print books for library patrons. Patrons of Operation Bookshelf will also benefit, as the program supplies reading and listening materials to homebound residents.

Las Aletas operates three philanthropies: Kids on the Block, a puppet performance with the schools to educate children about topics like bullying; Operation School Bell, which provides new clothes to more than 600 local school children in need; and Operation Bookshelf, which serves homebound patrons by delivering books and listening materials to them.

Click here for more information on Las Aletas, or call 805.687.9717.

— Irene Falzone is public relations chairwoman of Las Auxiliary of Assistance League of Santa Barbara.