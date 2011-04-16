Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 2:24 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Noozhawk.com Santa Barbara Challenge

Santa Barbara Challenge: Glossary of Terms

A quick guide to help you understand bureaucracy-speak

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 16, 2011 | 7:13 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: This is one in a series of articles on Noozhawk’s Santa Barbara Challenge, our public-engagement project on the city of Santa Barbara’s budget. Related links are below.]

Throughout our series on the city of Santa Barbara’s budget process, you’ll be seeing recurring words and terms. Here’s a quick guide to help you understand what we’re talking about.

Budget: A financial planning tool used to estimate the upcoming fiscal year’s revenues and expenditures

                  Santa Barbara Challenge Survey  |  Complete Series Index  |

The three A’s of the budget:

Adopted Budget: Amounts of revenues and expenditures for the next year approved by the Santa Barbara City Council

Adjusted Budget: Often at midyear, staff determines how on-track finances are and recommends adjustments

Actual Budget: Shows the amounts actually spent by the end of the fiscal year, and these are the numbers reflected in the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report

Benefits: Employee benefits include nonsalary items that can include health insurance, workers compensation and equipment allowances

CAFR: Comprehensive Annual Financial Report

Compensation: Total employee pay including salary and benefits

Discretionary vs. Nondiscretionary Spending: Municipalities have some funding that is mandated to be spent a specific way, and some money that can be distributed as the governing board sees fit. Same as restricted or unrestricted funds.

EMLAP: Employee Mortgage Loan Assistance Program is a suspended program that provided city employees 15 percent of the financing they needed to purchase a home. Employees would provide 5 percent and get conventional financing for the other 80 percent.

Expenditures: Expenses, or money spent

Fiscal Year: Runs July 1 to June 30, as opposed to a calendar year of Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.

Pension: Retirement payments to former employees, from the time they retire until death. They get a portion of their final year’s salary for each year they’ve worked with the city.

Revenues: Income, generally from taxes, fees and fines

RDA: Redevelopment Agency, created in the 1970s to eliminate the downtown area’s “blight,” its funding comes from a portion of local taxes and goes toward capital improvement projects. Its funding is not included in the city’s budget, but is determined separately.

Salary: Employee payment, including paychecks, take-home money

TOT: Transient-occupancy tax, or bed tax, refers to taxes paid by the hospitality industry and collected from overnight visitors

                  Santa Barbara Challenge Survey  |  Complete Series Index  |

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 