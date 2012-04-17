Monday, June 11 , 2018, 8:44 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Takes Charge of SLO Tigers

Chargers sweep singles in 16-2 non-league win

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 17, 2012 | 1:19 a.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School Chargers took charge of the Tigers in a non-league 16-2 win Monday at San Luis Obispo High School under summery conditions.

The Tigers were without their No. 1 singles player, Josh Milla, and the Chargers were without Sean Handley and Alex Yang. All three players were out with injuries. Added to that, one of DP’s players, Greg Steigerwald, forgot his shoes. He then borrowed size 12 shoes but wears size 10. One of his shoes flew off at one point in the first round. Nonetheless, he adapted and wore additional socks.

The Chargers swept in singles and almost in doubles. Patrick Corpuz took two quick sets before subbing out to Noah Gluschankoff, who won his set easily at 6-2. Joshua Wang lost only three games in his sweep, and Sam Boulanger took his three sets efficiently.

In doubles, DP snagged seven sets and lost two sets to the Tigers’ Mason Hansen and Adrian Angulo, who proved to be tough competition.

Overall, it was a friendly and nice match with camaraderie between both teams and coaches, as well as spectators.

We finished the match with handshakes and doughnuts —  the latter in celebration of a DP player’s 16th birthday. Way to go, Chargers!

DP (8-2) will host Santa Ynez Valley Union High School at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Patrick Corpuz 2-0
Joshua Wang 3-0
Sam Boulanger 3-0
Noah Gluschankoff 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 2-1
Mason Casady/Ankush Khemani 2-1
Greg Steigerwald/Andrew Tufenkian (birthday boy) 3-0

San Luis Obispo Singles

Nick Johnson 0-3
Neil Patel 0-3
Brooks Rossi 0-3

San Luis Obispo Doubles

Brandon Lippold/Luke Iunker 0-3
Mason Hansen/Adrian Angulo 2-0
Alec Stallman/Scott Hicks 0-3
Cole Stevenson/Michael Lambert 0-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

