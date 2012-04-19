Monday, June 11 , 2018, 8:01 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Rates for Water, Sewer and Trash Service May Go Up in Santa Barbara

Officials say a recent legal settlement with Santa Barbara Channelkeeper over sewage spills is partly to blame for the hikes

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 19, 2012 | 12:02 a.m.

The City of Santa Barbara wants to raise wastewater rates by 10 percent in July, partly because of a costly legal settlement that requires the city to spend an extra $5 million on sewer-system pipe repairs over the next five years.

The city also proposes a 3.5 percent increase to water usage and monthly service charges, and a 2.69 percent increase to trash and recycling rates.

A public hearing on the proposed rate increases will be held at 2 p.m. June 12 in the City Council Chambers, 735 Anacapa St.

The recent settlement with Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, which sued last April alleging Clean Water Act violations from sewage spills, means the city will repair or replace an additional two miles of pipe annually. That cost is passing to customers with the proposed 6-percent rate increase, which piles on top of a planned 4-percent hike to deal with facility improvements at El Estero Wastewater Treatment Plant.

While Santa Barbara Channelkeeper pointed to the 171 spills since 2006, with above-average rates in 2008-09, city officials maintain they had been working on — and mostly solved — the problem by the time the organization sued in 2011.

“It was very disappointing to see Channelkeeper sue us, as we had already turned a corner and made dramatic improvements in collection-system performance,” Public Works Director Christine Andersen said after the settlement.

An average single-family residential customer would see a $3.56 monthly increase in his or her bill, according to city documents.

Water rates would increase 3.5 percent to fund infrastructure improvements at the treatment plant, and replacing water mains and pumping stations. The lingering effects of the 2007 Zaca Fire are still hampering treatment efforts, and the city is also funding a rehabilitation of the Ortega Groundwater Treatment Plant, which will help replace water supplies lost during a drought or other emergencies.

The 2.69 percent increase in trash rates would compensate for higher “tipping fees” at the Tajiguas Landfill, and a yearly Consumer Price Index raise in contract costs with the hauler.

MarBorg Industries purchased its main competitor, Allied Waste Services, last summer, and became the city’s only trash and recycling hauler. The city is negotiating a long-term contract with the company, and “if agreement on a new contract can be reached, the hauler has agreed to forgo the 1.38 percent CPI increase for fiscal year 2013,” the public hearing notice states.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 