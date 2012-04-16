Highway 101 Lane/Ramp Closures Planned Between Carpinteria, Santa Barbara

Road maintenance will begin overnight Tuesday and continue Wednesday and Thursday if necessary

A lane closure on the northbound slow lane of Highway 101 will take place in various locations from Padaro Lane in Carpinteria to the Salinas Street off-ramp in Santa Barbara during the overnight hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday for highway maintenance.

The roadwork may continue on Wednesday and Thursday during the overnight hours, if necessary.

Motorists will also experience intermittent overnight ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. within the project area.

Electronic message boards will be activated to inform the public about these closures.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.