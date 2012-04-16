Historical Museum Appoints Acting Executive Director

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum Board of Trustees has appointed Douglas Diller to serve as acting executive director while the museum’s executive director, David Bisol, recovers from a recent accident.
Affiliated with the museum for more than 10 years, Diller previously held the title of chief development officer as well as assistant director.
He received his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Santa Barbara, where he has been a resident for more than 25 years.
— Dacia Harwood represents the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.