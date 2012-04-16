Humorist David Sedaris Returning to Arlington Theatre

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present “An Evening with David Sedaris” at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 1 at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. in Santa Barbara. Books will be available for purchase at the event, and a book signing will follow the talk.

Sedaris, NPR humorist and bestselling author of Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim and most recently Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk, returns by popular demand to tickle funny bones with the droll assessments, cultural euphemisms and laugh-out-loud storytelling that have made him America’s preeminent humor writer.

Whether recounting his days as a Santaland elf or his move to Japan to quit smoking, Sedaris is a master satirist with a penchant for the absurd and has been hailed by People magazine as “the best there is.” The author will read some of his latest works and take audience questions.

Sedaris’ books have been translated into 25 languages and 7 million copies are in print. His last book, Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary with illustrations by Ian Falconer (of Olivia fame), is a delightful collection of sharply observed fables for a new generation.

His original radio pieces can often be heard on “This American Life” and are distributed nationally by Public Radio International and produced by WBEZ in Chicago. He has been nominated for three Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word and Best Comedy Album. His latest audio recording of new stories (recorded live) is “David Sedaris: Live for Your Listening Pleasure.”

Sedaris made his comic debut on National Public Radio’s “Morning Edition,” reading “Santaland Diaries,” which recounted the strange but true experiences of his job as a Macy’s elf clad in green tights.

Sedaris’ pieces appear regularly in The New Yorker and have twice been included in The Best American Essays. He and his sister, Amy Sedaris, have collaborated under the name “The Talent Family” and have written a half-dozen plays, which have been produced at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club, Lincoln Center and The Drama Department in New York City. Their plays include Stump the Host; Stitches; One Woman Shoe, which received an OBIE Award; Incident at Cobbler’s Knob; and The Book of Liz, which was published in book form by Dramatists Play Service.

Tickets to “An Evening with David Sedaris” are $25 to $45 for the general public and $20 for UCSB students with a current student ID. (An Arlington facility fee will be added to each ticket price.) For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or click here to purchase online. Tickets are also available through the Arlington box office at 805.963.4408 and Ticketmaster.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.