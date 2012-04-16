Monday, June 11 , 2018, 9:10 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Humorist David Sedaris Returning to Arlington Theatre

May 1 event will include a book signing with the bestselling author

By Karna Hughes for UCSB Arts & Lectures | April 16, 2012 | 11:38 a.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present “An Evening with David Sedaris” at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 1 at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. in Santa Barbara. Books will be available for purchase at the event, and a book signing will follow the talk.

David Sedaris
David Sedaris

Sedaris, NPR humorist and bestselling author of Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim and most recently Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk, returns by popular demand to tickle funny bones with the droll assessments, cultural euphemisms and laugh-out-loud storytelling that have made him America’s preeminent humor writer.

Whether recounting his days as a Santaland elf or his move to Japan to quit smoking, Sedaris is a master satirist with a penchant for the absurd and has been hailed by People magazine as “the best there is.” The author will read some of his latest works and take audience questions.

Sedaris’ books have been translated into 25 languages and 7 million copies are in print. His last book, Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary with illustrations by Ian Falconer (of Olivia fame), is a delightful collection of sharply observed fables for a new generation.

His original radio pieces can often be heard on “This American Life” and are distributed nationally by Public Radio International and produced by WBEZ in Chicago. He has been nominated for three Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word and Best Comedy Album. His latest audio recording of new stories (recorded live) is “David Sedaris: Live for Your Listening Pleasure.”

Sedaris made his comic debut on National Public Radio’s “Morning Edition,” reading “Santaland Diaries,” which recounted the strange but true experiences of his job as a Macy’s elf clad in green tights.

Sedaris’ pieces appear regularly in The New Yorker and have twice been included in The Best American Essays. He and his sister, Amy Sedaris, have collaborated under the name “The Talent Family” and have written a half-dozen plays, which have been produced at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club, Lincoln Center and The Drama Department in New York City. Their plays include Stump the Host; Stitches; One Woman Shoe, which received an OBIE Award; Incident at Cobbler’s Knob; and The Book of Liz, which was published in book form by Dramatists Play Service.

Tickets to “An Evening with David Sedaris” are $25 to $45 for the general public and $20 for UCSB students with a current student ID. (An Arlington facility fee will be added to each ticket price.) For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or click here to purchase online. Tickets are also available through the Arlington box office at 805.963.4408 and Ticketmaster.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 