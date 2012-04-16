May Day celebration gets under way at 5 p.m. May 1 at Paseo Nuevo

Dance, sing and circle ‘round the maypole with Santa Barbara Revels!

Now in its fourth year, the activities move downtown, to Center Court at Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center, with the fun beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 1.

Revels song leader Ken Ryals will lead everyone in familiar and festive spring songs that commemorate this ancient celebration. The Pacific Sword Company will perform complicated maneuvers and formations with its traditional sword dance, and the Revels Morris Men will caper, cajoling everyone into joining them in a country dance.

The day will be capped off when everyone learns how to circle the maypole with colorful ribbons that are woven around the pole in an intricate design. All ages are encouraged to participate, and the festivities are free of charge.

With its mission of “building community through celebration,” Santa Barbara Revels presents a variety of activities throughout the year to mark seasonal changes and special times. These entertaining events incorporate traditional music, dance and drama, and are fun for the entire family.

Click here or call 805.565.9357 for more information about May Day and other presentations.

As we like to say, join us and be joyous!

— Susan Keller represents Santa Barbara Revels.