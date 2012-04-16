Ratatat Theater Group Explores Life’s Varying Journeys in ‘Laws of Motion’

Westmont College Office of Life Planning sponsors premiere performances of the new one-man play, showing April 27-28

Ratatat Theater Group, a Santa Barbara theater company dedicated to innovative, community-oriented, original work, will premiere a new one-man play April 27-28, sponsored by the Westmont College Office of Life Planning.

The play is written and performed by Casey Caldwell, the head of Ratatat Theater Group, with original music by Greg Wadsworth.

The Office of Life Planning is hosting these premiere performances to provide for soon-to-graduate students and recent alumni an opportunity to share and reflect on their thoughts and experiences.

Laws of Motion is a play about the motion of life. It weaves together the stories of four very different men — Isaac Newton, a man of certainty; Abraham, a man of faith; Friedrich Nietzsche, a man of freedom; and a little boy who just wants to know what to be when he grows up — and his friend Jerry the termite, who tries to help.

Through their stories the play explores the unpredictable paths our lives can take, and the different journeys we take to find our own Laws of Motion.

It’s a play with a broad sweep and simple means, with its own unique sense of humor and insight into the world.

Performances will begin at 8 p.m. April 27-28 in Winter Hall for Sciences and Mathematics at Westmont. Admission is free. Click here for more information.

More performances of this play will follow this summer in Santa Barbara.

— Casey Caldwell is the artistic director for Ratatat Theater Group.