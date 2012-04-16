Monday, June 11 , 2018, 9:05 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Sarah Ettman-Sterner, MJ Bakove Join Sansum Diabetes Research Institute

Bakove named associate administrator, and Ettman-Sterner will serve as director of communications

By Alison Okada Wollitzer for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute | April 16, 2012 | 4:16 p.m.

The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is pleased to announce the appointment of two new staff members, Sarah Ettman-Sterner and MJ Bakove.

Sarah Ettman-Sterner
Sarah Ettman-Sterner (Nick Sterner photo)

Ettman-Sterner joins the institute as the director of communications responsible for marketing, public relations, donor/sponsor cultivation and volunteer coordination. She has 20 years of nonprofit marketing management experience, in addition to expertise working in the for-profit biomedical and software industries.

She was most recently the producer responsible for web, marketing and communications for Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society, where she created content for the PBS television series Ocean Adventures, now in international broadcast. In addition, she forged co-branding relationships with Dow Chemical Co., Paramount Movie Studios, Ritz Carlton Hotel Co., La Prairie Cosmetics, Under Armour and Tilley Collectibles.

Ettman-Sterner also serves as the pro-bono public relations director for the Santa Barbara Music & Arts Conservatory.

Bakove has been appointed as the institute’s associate administrator. She is responsible for human resources, foundation grants, scientific grant administration and regulatory compliance. In addition, she provides administrative support for the Objectivity and Integrity in Science compliance committee.

She has 19 years of experience in the customer service division of Ogilvy-Hill Insurance (now Hub International Insurance Services), most recently serving as the firm’s general manager, overseeing human resources and operations.

She is an active member of the Society of Human Resources Management and the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association. Bakove also serves as an administrative volunteer for Heal the Ocean in Santa Barbara.

The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is an internationally recognized research center devoted to the prevention, treatment and cure of diabetes. For more information, click here or contact Alison Okada Wollitzer at 805.682.7638 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Alison Okada Wollitzer is interim administrator for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.

