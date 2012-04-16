Monday, June 11 , 2018, 9:04 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Continuing Education Task Force Wins Statewide Award

Group receives State Award for Model Program Excellence from the ACCE

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | April 16, 2012 | 5:06 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College’s Continuing Education Division received the 2012 Association of Community and Continuing Education’s State Award for Model Program Excellence at the ACCE’s statewide conference in Torrance in March.

The award was given in recognition of the work of SBCC’s Achieving the Vision for Continuing Education Task Force.

Under the direction of SBCC Acting Superintendent/President Dr. Jack Friedlander, the group is made up of community members and SBCC students, faculty, staff and administration charged with finding ways to remain responsive to the continuing education needs of the Santa Barbara area community when state and federal funding is being substantially reduced.

Three workgroups, who report to a steering committee, have been formed to examine and develop strategies to sustain and possibly grow programs for specific areas of interest:

» Learning for College Preparation (Adult High School, GED, ESL and Transition to Credit)

» Learning for Career Preparation (Short-term Vocational, Vocational ESL, and Workforce Preparation)

» Learning for Life (Center for Lifelong Learning — a self-supporting enterprise)

“Our task force represents a wide range of constituents who are invested in continuing education,” said Yolanda Medina-Garcia, Continuing Education faculty member and task force co-chair. “Many ideas and feedback are being generated and we are hopeful that our end result will be a model program that other colleges can follow.”

“SBCC’s Continuing Education Division has a long and rich tradition in this community,” Friedlander said. “I am proud that ACCE has acknowledged the ongoing efforts of our task force in this meaningful way with this statewide award for excellence.”

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for Santa Barbara City College.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 