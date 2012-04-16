Monday, June 11 , 2018, 9:06 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

SCEEP to Shine Light on Energy Efficiency at Earth Day Festival

Visit its booth in Alameda Park next weekend for a free CFL bulb and hourly LED giveaway

By Candice Nyholt for SCEEP | April 16, 2012 | 3:30 p.m.

SCEEP will use a hand-crack device to demonstrate the energy needed to power different light bulbs. (SCEEP photo)

The South County Energy Efficiency Partnership will participate in the Community Environmental Council’s 2012 Earth Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Saturday, April 21 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 22 at Alameda Park in Santa Barbara.

SCEEP will be giving away a free compact fluorescent light (CFL) bulb to customers of Southern California Edison and holding an hourly light emitting diode (LED) bulb opportunity giveaway at booth No. 508 while supplies last.

At the SCEEP booth, Southern California Gas Company customers can sign up to receive a free energy conservation kit in the mail and learn more about solar thermal energy. Volunteers will demonstrate how much energy it takes to power incandescent light bulbs versus energy-saving CFLs and LEDs utilizing a special hand crank device.

Visitors can stop by the booth to find out how to apply for rebates for energy-saving appliances through the Southern California Gas Company and learn about home upgrade rebates through Energy Upgrade California.

SCEEP will also be participating in the Earth Day Family Passport program. Children can pick up “passports” at the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District booth or at the Community Environmental Council booth, then travel to booths around the festival, learning about solar power, wind energy, energy efficiency at SCEEP’s booth and more. Children will be able to collect stamps for each participating booth visited.

Throughout the Earth Day Festival, SCEEP will give out information on energy efficiency for residents and businesses and will promote a special refrigerator pickup taking place on May 19 and May 20. Qualifying customers of Southern California Edison can sign up to have their old, working refrigerator picked up and recycled for free and receive a $35 incentive. Terms and conditions apply. Click here for more information.

— Candice Tang is a publicist representing the South County Energy Efficiency Partnership.

