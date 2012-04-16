Monday, June 11 , 2018, 8:55 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Authorities Identify Victims of Apparent Murder-Suicide Near Goleta

Investigators believe Avila DeDios killed Heidi Nicole Hubrecht a few weeks after their 18-month relationship had ended

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 16, 2012 | 7:26 p.m.

The man and woman found dead last week in an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment near Goleta were identified Monday as Heidi Nicole Hubrecht and Luis Avila DeDios, both 23.

Investigators believe DeDios was waiting for Hubrecht, with whom he had had an 18-month relationship until a few weeks ago, inside her apartment on Camino De Vida, and attacked her and her 21-year-old roommate with a hunting knife about 2:30 a.m. Friday when they arrived home, according to Drew Sugars, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

DeDios, who lived in Goleta, then turned the knife on himself, Sugars said Monday.

Deputies found the two bodies on the upstairs landing outside the apartment Hubrecht shared with two female roommates.

The roommate, who has not been identified, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Everything happened pretty quickly,” Sugars said.

Authorities got the 9-1-1 call and arrived on the scene three or four minutes later, and the call seemed to have come during or shortly after the attack.

Another female roommate was asleep in her room and was woken up only when deputies arrived to the grisly scene, Lt. Steve Johnson said Friday.

Hubrecht graduated from UC Santa Barbara in the summer of 2011 with an anthropology degree, news director George Foulsham confirmed Monday. She then became a teacher at Education First Santa Barbara, according to her Facebook page.

She moved to the area to attend UCSB in the fall of 2006 after graduating from Temescal Canyon High School in Lake Elsinore.

DeDios is currently enrolled as a student at Santa Barbara City College, public information officer Joan Galvan said.

The Coroner’s Bureau, which removed the bodies from the apartment building Friday afternoon after forensics teams spent about 10 hours at the scene, plans to conduct autopsies Tuesday to determine the causes of death, though both bodies had multiple stab wounds, Sugars said, adding that the report won’t be completed until results from toxicology tests come back.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 