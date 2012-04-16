Authorities Identify Victims of Apparent Murder-Suicide Near Goleta

Investigators believe Avila DeDios killed Heidi Nicole Hubrecht a few weeks after their 18-month relationship had ended

The man and woman found dead last week in an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment near Goleta were identified Monday as Heidi Nicole Hubrecht and Luis Avila DeDios, both 23.

Investigators believe DeDios was waiting for Hubrecht, with whom he had had an 18-month relationship until a few weeks ago, inside her apartment on Camino De Vida, and attacked her and her 21-year-old roommate with a hunting knife about 2:30 a.m. Friday when they arrived home, according to Drew Sugars, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

DeDios, who lived in Goleta, then turned the knife on himself, Sugars said Monday.

Deputies found the two bodies on the upstairs landing outside the apartment Hubrecht shared with two female roommates.

The roommate, who has not been identified, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Everything happened pretty quickly,” Sugars said.

Authorities got the 9-1-1 call and arrived on the scene three or four minutes later, and the call seemed to have come during or shortly after the attack.

Another female roommate was asleep in her room and was woken up only when deputies arrived to the grisly scene, Lt. Steve Johnson said Friday.

Hubrecht graduated from UC Santa Barbara in the summer of 2011 with an anthropology degree, news director George Foulsham confirmed Monday. She then became a teacher at Education First Santa Barbara, according to her Facebook page.

She moved to the area to attend UCSB in the fall of 2006 after graduating from Temescal Canyon High School in Lake Elsinore.

DeDios is currently enrolled as a student at Santa Barbara City College, public information officer Joan Galvan said.

The Coroner’s Bureau, which removed the bodies from the apartment building Friday afternoon after forensics teams spent about 10 hours at the scene, plans to conduct autopsies Tuesday to determine the causes of death, though both bodies had multiple stab wounds, Sugars said, adding that the report won’t be completed until results from toxicology tests come back.

