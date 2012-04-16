Four Suspects Arrested in Stabbings at Mesa Party

Altercation leaves two men wounded, with one hospitalized in critical condition

Santa Barbara police have arrested four suspects in connection with stabbings Friday night at a party in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood that sent two men to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded just before midnight Friday to a report of an altercation outside 1037 Del Mar Ave. and found two men with stab wounds.

One victim, a 40-year-old male, was treated by first responders then admitted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in critical condition, and a 23-year-old male was treated and released for stab wounds.

Police said the two men were at a party when they got into an argument with several other men that led to a fight, during which both were stabbed multiple times.

Witness statements led officers to four men in their 20s. The suspects’ names are being withheld while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Charles Katsapis at 805.897.2335.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.