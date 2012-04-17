Monday, June 11 , 2018, 8:45 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Business

Owner Closes Ultimate Bagels on State Street After Business Falls Flat

Owner Alex Weinstein posts a few parting words on the door, writing that 'there comes a time for change and new adventures'

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | April 17, 2012 | 12:22 a.m.

When Crista Fooks opened Scarlett Begonia in Victoria Court, Ultimate Bagels owner Alex Weinstein was one of the first people to welcome her and offer his help. One morning, Fooks took him up on it.

“I had my coffee machines completely break on me one morning and he let all my staff run over and fill all our coffee pots and bring them over here so we could open,” Fooks said. “He had big orders that morning, too, it was really nice of him. He’s a good guy.”

After three years at 1226 State St. in Santa Barbara, Weinstein has closed his Ultimate Bagels shop. The UCSB graduate told Fooks in November that the business was struggling and he was ready for something new.

“Due to a myriad of factors, the business model I formulated, going back to my days at UCSB, didn’t come to fruition the way I had hoped,” a sign marked Friday, April 13 reads on the door. “Though disappointed by this particular outcome, I was still able to attain my goal of becoming a welcomed member of this great community. When I started this business it was my intention to not only run a viable business, but to give back and help the community around me as well.”

Ultimate Bagels served breakfast, sandwiches, open-faced melts and customizable bagels, and donated to various food banks, homeless shelters, schools and  organizations. When Weinstein took over the former Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf location, he broke into a tough market in an expensive area, Fooks said.

“It’s a hard town for bagels, and that downtown location is a tough location for a bagel shop ... but I thought his bagels were delicious,” she said. “I think he was getting frustrated. It’s hard when you have that turnover of employees and no one cares as much as you do.”

Fooks said Weinstein’s goal was to grow the Ultimate Bagels brand.

“He wanted to expand it, and maybe he saw the writing on the wall that it wasn’t going to happen,” she said. “That’s where his passion was — to brand something and market it.”

Spoons Santa Barbara Gelato employee Jane Wynn was sad to hear that it was closing.

“I don’t think they closed down because of anything that was wrong with their business, it was just circumstances,” she said. “I feel that they would’ve done better in a different location.”

Weinstein said he is moving to San Francisco to pursue a new job. Laura Waters, who previously ran Sweethearts Bakery out of Ultimate Bagels, relocated to 205 Yanonali St.

“Although I have loved my time living in Santa Barbara, and especially being a proud business owner, there comes a time for change and new adventures,” he wrote. “I may no longer be living in Santa Barbara, but its beauty, people and community will always be in my heart.”

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 