Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Welcomes Two New Doctors

Dr. Timothy Jones and Dr. Natasha Marston are the most recent additions to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s medical team, announced Lynda Tanner, president and CEO of the nonprofit organization.

Dr. Jones serves as the medical director for VNHC’s Santa Ynez branch and works in emergency medicine for Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Marston is with Serenity House, VNHC’s inpatient hospice house in Santa Barbara, as well as working with home hospice patients.

Dr. Jones received his bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology from UCSB and graduated from the Ross University School of Medicine in New York City, where he was on the Honor Roll and the Dean’s List.

Before joining VNHC, he worked at UPMC Passavant-Cranberry ER in Pittsburgh, Penn.

Jones has his board certification in family medicine and belongs to the American Academy of Family Practice. Upon becoming empty-nesters, he and his wife recently moved back to Santa Barbara.

After receiving her bachelor of science degree in biology with highest honors from UCSB, Dr. Marston graduated from the UCLA School of Medicine. There she was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha as one of the top two students and received the Ransom J. Arthur Book Award for Humanism in Medicine 2003.

Bilingual in English and Spanish, she has her board certification in family medicine and also hospice and palliative medicine. Dr. Marston was a palliative medicine attending physician at the Veterans Administration Hospital in West Los Angeles, where she directed the Inpatient Palliative Care Unit. Her duties included teaching palliative fellows and residents.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

Nonprofit since 1908, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care provides high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves all of Santa Barbara, including Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.