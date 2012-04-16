Monday, June 11 , 2018, 8:56 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Sentenced to 300 Days in Jail in Death of Businessman Clarence Minetti

Elvia Tello, who pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter, also loses her license for three years and is ordered to pay restitution

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 16, 2012 | 7:15 p.m.

A 38-year-old woman was sentenced Monday to 300 days in the Santa Barbara County Jail for her role in a crash last year near Guadalupe that fatally injured prominent Santa Maria Valley rancher and businessman Clarence Minetti.

Elvia Tello was sentenced by Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Kay Kuhns. In addition to the jail term, Tello was placed on five years of supervised felony probation, according to Deputy District Attorney Brooke Girard, who prosecuted the case.

Kuhns also ordered Tello to pay restitution to Minetti’s family and to another woman injured in the crash, with the amounts to be set at a future hearing. She also will lose her driving privileges for three years.

Tello, who was immediately taken into custody, will be eligible for up to one-third time off her sentence for good behavior, Girard said.

Tello pleaded no contest last month to a single felony charge of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated like a conviction for purposes of punishment.

Girard asserted that the crash was not an accident, but the result of Tello being inpatient and disregarding the rules of the road.

“This whole thing is a great tragedy,” Girard said after the sentencing. “The sentencing will not bring Mr. Minetti back, but I hope that people reading about the amount of loss will pay attention and be patient when they are driving.”

Minetti, 93, was a rancher businessman and restaurateur who was highly regarded in the Santa Maria Valley as a community servant and public leader. He co-founded and operated the Far Western Tavern in Guadalupe, served as general chairman of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo from 1967 to 1993, and actively supported numerous charitable causes.

Tello was driving on West Betteravia Road on March 25, 2011, when she attempted to pass a commercial truck and trailer, crossing over a double yellow line on a curved portion of the roadway, according to prosecutors. She then collided with a vehicle driven by Irene Medina in which Minetti was a passenger.

Minetti suffered major injuries and died a few days later. Tello and Medina also were hospitalized for injuries suffered in the crash. Girard noted that Medina, who submitted a victim-impact statement to the court, still suffers ill effects from the crash

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 