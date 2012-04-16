Monday, June 11 , 2018, 9:01 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

For Youth 4 Direct Relief, Flower Power Packs a Punch

Students from area schools sell bouquets that raise vital funds for global health initiatives

By Ashley Snider for Bishop Garcia Diego High School | April 16, 2012 | 10:11 p.m.

Apparently a bouquet of flowers can do a lot more than just brighten up a room. Flowers have also brought area schools together to help raise funds vital to Direct Relief International’s efforts in the field of global health.

This is the sixth year that students from Bishop Garcia Diego High School, Cate School, Crane Country Day School, Dos Pueblos High, Santa Barbara High and San Marcos High have rallied around this cause.

More than $134,000 has been raised in the past six years which, because DRI is such an efficient charity, equates to more than $4 million in actual aid value.

Supporters of this event receive a fresh bouquet every Monday during the month of April. Flowers can also be delivered to schools, hospitals, nursing homes and businesses from Goleta to Carpinteria.

“The kids get a lot out of making this happen every year,” said Lori Willis, Bishop’s Y4DRI Club moderator. “They experience what it’s like to ask people for their support, help with the mailing and then of course they carry out the deliveries. It is both a good experience and a good cause.”

For more information on Youth 4 Direct Relief or to start a chapter at your school, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Ashley Snider is the director of admissions and public relations at Bishop Garcia Diego High School.

