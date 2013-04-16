Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:49 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Aaron Schulman Joins Keller Williams Realty Santa Barbara Market Center

By Keller Williams Realty | April 16, 2013 | 8:50 p.m.

Aaron Schulman, a real estate sales professional in Santa Barbara, has joined the Keller Williams Realty Santa Barbara Market Center.

Aaron Schulman

Schulman has an extensive background in sales, intellectual and real property trusts, real estate software and corporate training, and has been in the real estate industry for eight years.

He is a volunteer at the Santa Barbara Police Department, where he helps produce the newsletter, “The Beat.”

He is also an active volunteer with Los Angeles-based veterans organization StepUp4Vets and the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

“We are truly lucky to have Aaron Schulman join us here at Santa Barbara,” team leader Parker Beatty said. “Keller Williams Realty offers its associates unparalleled career growth and lifelong learning opportunities in the real estate industry. We know that Aaron will be a great fit and that it is our customers who will truly benefit from Aaron Schulman joining us.”

“I chose Keller Williams Realty because of its reputation for integrity and its agent-centric business model,” Schulman said. “I want to continue to grow my real estate business, and Keller Williams Realty provides the training and technology that will help me reach my goals.”

The Santa Barbara Market Center at 1435 Anacapa St. was established in 2010 and has 84 associates. Keller Williams is growing rapidly with a year over year closed sale volume up 260 percent compared with a 107 percent increase for the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors for Santa Barbara residential homes.

