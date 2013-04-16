Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 1:07 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Air Quality Watch Issued for North Santa Barbara County

By Carly Wilburton for the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District | April 16, 2013 | 1:58 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District on Tuesday issued an air quality watch for Northern Santa Barbara County.

The advisory will remain in effect through Thursday morning.

High winds are forecast that could produce elevated particle levels and poor air quality in some areas, especially the Santa Maria area. Strong winds are anticipated to occur in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday with slightly diminished winds expected for Wednesday. Similar wind patterns have resulted in exceeded levels of the state standard for particulate matter less than 10 microns in diameter (PM10) at district air monitoring stations.

If you are in an area where there are high levels of dust in the air, be cautious and use common sense to protect your family’s health. Everyone, especially people with heart or lung disease (including asthma), older adults and children, should limit time spent outdoors, and avoid outdoor exercise when high concentrations of dust and particles are in the air. If you have symptoms of lung or heart disease that may be related to exposure to particles, including repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness, contact your health-care provider.

Click here for more information, or call 805.961.8802 for recorded advisory updates.

An air quality watch is issued when there is potential for poor air quality in some areas of the county.

— Carly Wilburton is an air quality specialist for the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

 
