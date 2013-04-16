Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:47 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Assistance League Stages Life Skills Event for Foster Youths

By Susan Engles for the Assistance League of Santa Barbara | April 16, 2013 | 9:47 p.m.

How does a teenager emancipated from the foster-care system learn to find housing, fill out a job application or apply for credit? Many have not received the guidance to prepare them for the real-life choices and challenges of adulthood.

On Saturday, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara staged a “Mock City” to provide that important guidance.

Approximately 50 foster youth from Santa Barbara County visited a variety of booths where they received advice on insurance issues, educational opportunities, banking procedures, military careers, public transportation, household budgeting and renting an apartment. To prepare for job hunting, students learned how to fill out an application and dress for success. They were even able to take part in a mock interview.

Meredith Scott brought “Mock City” to Santa Barbara a year ago after seeing a similar event in Camarillo. She approached the Assistance League of Santa Barbara with the idea, which was a natural extension of its Fostering Friends program, through which teenagers are assisted in making the transition from foster care to independent living.

More than 50 Assistance League members greeted and counseled their guests, along with community volunteers willing to share their professional expertise. Booths were manned by representatives from local universities and banks, dental and health-care providers, day care professionals and many others. A popular feature was the grocery store where participants shopped for a week’s worth of food, used coupons and wrote checks.

After a full day of “traveling” through the city, the hungry guests were treated to a barbecue donated and prepared by the Kiwanis Club of the South Coast — a perfect ending to a full and informative day.

Click here for more information on the Assistance League of Santa Barbara.

— Susan Engles is the public relations chairwoman for the Assistance League of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 