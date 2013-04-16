Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:52 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

County Emergency Management to Conduct Response Exercise with ExxonMobil

By Terri Maus-Nisich for Santa Barbara County | April 16, 2013 | 7:42 p.m.

On Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management will conduct an incident response drill in conjunction with ExxonMobil at the company’s Las Flores Canyon facility.

The response drill, one in a series of ongoing exercises designed to test both the county’s and local businesses’ emergency response plans, will focus on the county’s hazardous materials, emergency operations and multi-casualty emergency services response plans, as well as ExxonMobil’s response plans.

The drill will take place from about 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. This exercise will include deployment of Santa Barbara County emergency response personnel and their equipment; exercise activity may be visible from Highway 101 or Calle Real in the vicinity of El Capitan and Refugio Beach state parks.

This is only an exercise, and no action is required.

For more information regarding the response exercise specifically, call Elsa Arndt at the Office of Emergency Management at 805.681.5524.

— Terri Maus-Nisich is an assistant CEO for Santa Barbara County.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 