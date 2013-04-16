Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 1:10 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán to Bring Mexican Flare to Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | April 16, 2013 | 12:45 p.m.

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, one of the most treasured mariachi ensembles in the history of the genre, will perform at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9. Tickets for the show are $25, $35 and $45.

The first incarnation of Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán was in 1898 as a quartet. Over the decades, the ensemble would emerge as one of the most influential mariachi bands in Mexico, winning numerous awards and accolades.

The group’s most recent triumph involves the creation of the first mariachi opera — Cruzar la Cara de la Luna (“To Cross the Face of the Moon”). The Houston Grand Opera turned to the ensemble’s legendary leader, Jose “Pepe” Martinez, to write the score and collaborate with librettist Leonard Foglia. The result has been an opera that was well-received in Houston and Paris, and just began production this month in Chicago.

For five generations, Mariachi Vargas has endured as the quintessential mariachi, appearing in more than 200 films and making numerous recordings. Mariachi Vargas’ meticulously crafted arrangements have been credited with creating Mexico’s classic mariachi sound.

The group’s appearance on Linda Ronstadt’s critically acclaimed 1987 album, Canciones de mi Padre, won the singer a Grammy for Best Mexican/American Performance.

Today, the group is composed of two harps, one vihuela, one guitar, one guitarron, three trumpets and six violins. With the added instruments, a new sound has emerged that crosses all international borders. And Martinez’s compositions display a mastery of rhythms and original arrangements that spotlights every musician in the group like a soloist, making the era around their centennial anniversary one of the group’s strongest periods.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. You can also click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 