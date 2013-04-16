Five New Physicians Join Sansum Clinic’s Medical Staff

Sansum Clinic has announced the addition of five new physicians to the medical staff.

“Sansum Clinic has a long history of recruiting the best and the brightest physicians from across the nation, and we are pleased to welcome these highly accomplished physicians to the Clinic,” said Kurt Ransohoff, M.D., CEO and chief medical officer of Sansum Clinic. “This particular group is an excellent example of the broad level of specialty care that our group practice offers in our community.”

» Adam Cavallero, M.D., Internal Medicine, Lompoc Multispecialty Clinic, 1225 North H St., Lompoc

Dr. Cavallero has joined Sansum Clinic’s Primary Care Department at its Lompoc branch. Dr. Cavallero received his medical degree from New York Medical College and recently completed his internal medicine residency at UCSF-Fresno Medical Education Program.

» Jinny Chang, M.D., Allergy, Pesetas Multi-Specialty Clinic, 215 Pesetas Lane, Santa Barbara

Dr. Chang has joined Sansum Clinic’s Allergy and Immunology Department at Pesetas Lane. Dr. Chang completed her medical school training at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, where she also completed her internal medicine residency.

» William Dunbar, M.D., Orthopedics, Pesetas Multispecialty Clinic, 215 Pesetas Lane, Santa Barbara

Dr. Dunbar has joined the Orthopedics Department. Dr. Dunbar earned his medical degree from St. Georges University School of Medicine in Great River, N.Y., and completed his internship and residency at University Wisconsin Hospital. He is certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery.

» Salman Haq, M.D., Endocrinology, Pesetas Multispecialty Clinic, 215 Pesetas Lane, Santa Barbara

Dr. Haq has joined Sansum Clinic’s Endocrinology Department at Pesetas Lane. Dr. Haq received his medical degree from the Nishtar Medical College in Pakistan. He completed his internal medicine internship and residency at Cottage Hospital, where he was also chief resident.

» Robert Hughes, M.D., Urgent Care, 51 Hitchcock Way in Santa Barbara and 1225 North H St. in Lompoc

Dr. Hughes, board certified in family practice, has joined the Urgent Care Department. Dr. Hughes earned his medical degree from Loma Linda University School of Medicine and completed his internship and residency at the Kaiser Permanente Fontana Family Medicine Program. Dr. Hughes then went on to complete a sports medicine fellowship at the same program. He will be working at both the Hitchcock and Lompoc Urgent Care facilities.

Since its founding in 1921, Sansum Clinic has been improving the overall health of our patients by providing the latest innovations in equipment, technology, procedures and treatments. Sansum Clinic is the largest independent nonprofit health-care organization between the Los Angeles Basin and the San Francisco Bay Area. With more than 180 affiliated physicians, Sansum Clinic provides the full spectrum of health-care services, from primary care to more than 30 specialties. Sansum Clinic serves more than 150,000 patients (600,000 visits) annually at its 21 patient care facilities in south Santa Barbara County.

— Jill Fonte is the director of marketing for Sansum Clinic.