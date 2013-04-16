Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation Freshens Up Gala

In an effort to breathe new life into its 10th annual gala, the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation is switching up the venue and entertainment, and bringing the focus back to art.

OCAF, which was founded 11 years ago to fund arts in the Orcutt Union School District, will host its decade-old event on Saturday, April 27, at the Santa Maria Country Club, 505 W. Waller Lane in Santa Maria.

Previously held at the Radisson in Santa Maria, OCAF’s biggest fundraiser of the year will highlight the musical talents of the Orcutt Arts Academy Glee Club, and feature artwork from students throughout the Orcutt district — programs that have benefited from the more than $600,000 that OCAF has donated to the schools since its creation.

Likewise, all profits from the gala will go directly back to arts education.

Tickets to attend are $100 and can be purchased by clicking here.

“We’ve kind of changed things around this year,” OCAF Executive Director Hannah Rubalcava said. “We’re just trying to do something new. I thought maybe if we changed it up a little bit, more people would want to come.”

Rubalcava said the OCAF is still looking for volunteers to help with the gala, an event she’s hoping to further streamline and simplify so students see as much benefit as possible.

The gala, which will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7:30 p.m., includes a reception, a silent auction with nearly 100 items, dinner and a live auction.

Rubalcava said the OCAF is also still looking to add more members to its total of 200.

For those who cannot attend but would still like to support OCAF, teacher mini-grants are available for $300 and schoolwide grants for $1,500, she said. Raffle tickets for a $500 cash prize are $5 each.

“If people can’t join us, they can still support us,” she said. “We’re moving forward.”

Click here for more information on the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation, or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.938.8966.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.