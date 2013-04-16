Santa Barbara Squadron of Civil Air Patrol Seeks New Cadet, Senior Members

The Santa Barbara Squadron of the U.S. Civil Air Patrol is looking for new cadet and senior members.

The Civil Air Patrol is the auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and offers many opportunities to kids and adults alike. The Cadet Program teaches responsibility, discipline and promotes personal growth. Emphasis on aerospace education introduces members to the world of aviation and provides hands-on flight training in CAP aircraft.

The Civil Air Patrol is also responsible for search and rescue and disaster relief missions across the nation.

For more information, click here or stop by a squadron meeting. Meetings are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at 601 Firestone Road in Goleta.

New cadet members must be between ages 12 and 18. Senior members are age 19 or older.

— AJ Lafferty represents the Santa Barbara Squadron of the U.S. Civil Air Patrol.